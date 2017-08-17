I read a Guardian article today about how the very rich Nick Hanauer wants to help the homeless. "The pitchforks are coming" as he's warned about the dangers of extreme income inequality. He's suggested raising the sales tax to raise money for homelessness services. A sales tax increase would hit the lower income people the hardest. I fired off the following email to him. Freedom leads to prosperity, Nick. Think about a campaign to end exclusionary zoning and warn people about overpopulation while you're at it.

BEGIN EMAIL

As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about the need to end exclusionary zoning since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/ If one is poor then one shouldn't have more than one child. No one should have more than two children. We have to be smarter than cats and dogs. Exclusionary zoning violates the golden rule by employing various schemes to raise the cost of housing in order to exclude anyone of lesser means. One shouldn't have to sign up for 30 years of debt slavery just to get shelter. End exclusionary zoning and you'll be able to buy a home as easily and as cheaply as you can buy a car. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited.

At an all staff meeting in April 2008 we were criticized for not giving enough to the poor. They asked if anyone had any suggestions. Near the end of the meeting I stood up, went to the front of the room so I could be seen and heard more easily, and did about 5 minutes suggesting a campaign to end exclusionary zoning. As thanks I was called into the office two days later, asked if I wished to resign my position for my little speech and put on 6 months of probation. I was terminated near the end of that six months.

I have never seen an article about ending exclusionary zoning even though the housing bubble nearly crashed the economy in 2008. It amazes me how everyone dances around this very viable free market solution. Ending exclusionary zoning, making the housing market a free and fair market for everyone, would maximize the probability that people could just take care of themselves. But I don't want to see people filling a small home with several children. We have to be smarter than cats and dogs. The planet can sustain about 2 billion. So we need to gradually reduce from 7.5 billion ASAP. Thanks.

END EMAIL