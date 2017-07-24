South Bend's American Dream

I saw the youthful mayor of South Bend, Indiana, being interviewed by Charlie Rose today and thought I'd send Mayor Pete an email. Here's that email:

Begin Email

I watched some of your interview on Charlie Rose today, Monday, 7-24-2017, and liked your enlightened view. As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about the need for a free and fair housing market for all of us since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/. But that is only part of the solution. We don't need growth. We need sustainability. People need to understand the concept of limit. If you love children then only have one or none. In 13 years the planet will add a billion more people. Two billion is considered the sustainable limit for our planet. WWII already confirmed that 2 billion was the sustainable limit. Both Germany and Japan wanted more room and were willing to kill others to get it. We all know how that turned out.

I too voted for Hillary Clinton but I question her judgment. In one of the debates with Sanders she said China had no right to limit a woman to one child. Not only does China have that right but they have a duty to do that. She should've said "I only had one child and a woman can be happy having one child." So she missed an opportunity. Also immigration is not a solution to overpopulation.

As a mayor you have an opportunity to implement a free and fair housing market, at least in South Bend. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We should be free to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. But then don't turn around and fill a small home with eleven kids. No one should have more than 2 children. If you are poor then only have one or none. And for all the people who live in extreme poverty it is a crime against humanity to have even one. Worldwide 25,000 children die every day from disease, hunger and malnutrition. Overpopulation will overwhelm any and all efforts. We need to be smarter than cats and dogs.

If you want any future in politics then you need to articulate common sense. No politician I've ever contacted could bring themselves to support an end to exclusionary zoning. Please don't you remain silent on this issue or on the issue of overpopulation.

End Email

I thought I should post this so Mayor Pete has a place to publically respond if he so chooses. I hope he doesn't think I was referring to him as an American Dream. I was referring to the freedom to simply live in a home of one's own choosing. Just thought I'd clear that up.