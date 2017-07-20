This Old House Insider Has A Unique Opportunity

Here's the email I just sent to This Old House Insider.

If you want to create some buzz and increase your membership then here is what you need to say:

This Old House Insider believes in the American Dream. Everyone needs a place to live and each of us is entitled to live in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We are entitled to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. So the only valid restrictions are those that protect the health and safety of the community at large.

So if someone comes by and says "We're from the local historical society and you need to keep those front windows." Just tell them "No, I don't think so." If some president of the local homeowner's association comes by and says "here are the paint colors that we allow." Just tell them "No, I don't think so." if you are renting or paying a 30 year mortgage then you are probably getting screwed. You should be able to buy a home as easily and as cheaply as you can buy a car. Period. If someone is trying to block your version of the American Dream then we, and our lawyers if necessary, would like to help. Just ASK THIS OLD HOUSE INSIDER.

As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about the need to have a free and fair housing market for all of us since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/ I got your free T-shirt and did a 30 day trial membership but did not continue. If This Old House Insider would take up the cause of a free and fair housing market for all of us then I'd be happy to support you with a continuing membership. And you could solicit memberships by saying "if you too believe that everyone needs a place to live and is entitled to their version of the American Dream then please support us with a membership to This Old House Insider."

I'm not holding my breath on these corporate sellouts. I saw one episode where the homeowner spent $75,000 having a bronze three story spiral staircase fabricated and installed in his remodel. I'd like to see them take a shipping container and make a nice little home out of it. They just completed a remodel in Detroit and missed a real opportunity to confront the mayor of Detroit. Why does Detroit still have exclusionary zoning? Isn't some property tax money better than no property tax money? Sure it is. Maybe the water/sewer rates could come down if Detroit had more residents. Wake up Detroit. End your exclusionary zoning. Freedom leads to prosperity. To commemorate the event you could raise the Joe Lewis fist from the horizontal to the vertical position and place a plaque with these words: "Detroit ended the financial slavery of exclusionary zoning on this day. The Joe Lewis fist was raised from the horizontal position to the vertical position to commemorate the event. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should never be prohibited."