Here are some comments and responses I got about an article that said a guy in Thailand got a 35 year prison sentence for criticizing the royals on Facebook. Yes, that is terrible but at least in Thailand you can live in a small house. So I felt all those people who were commenting about how terrible this was needed a little wake-up call about how intolerant Americans have become regarding housing.

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft Trump would love to have this law. How many people do you think Trump would put in jail? Poor baby, all he can do is fire people. We have freedom of speech here but who's listening? At least in Thailand you can live in a small home. Just try placing your singlewide on a residential lot in most communities here and just see what happens. They probably would refuse to hook up any utilities and then you'd get a notice that you are violating their unconstitutional exclusionary zoning. They might even tow your home away just like a car gets towed away. You'd get the same treatment if you tried to place a nice little cabin on a residential lot. I watched the most recent episode of "This Old House" where they just finished up a Detroit home remodel. The city told them that they had to keep the same front windows I think it had something to do with a 'historic' neighborhood. Detroit has 10,000 acres of empty lots and they still have exclusionary zoning. Tommy Silva mentioned that they have torn down 10,000 homes recently and have 30,000 more they'd like to tear down. One lady bought 4 lots around her home for $100 each and she is planting a big garden. I think she said the city is listing her as a farm. The small house movement could do wonders for Detroit. Isn't some property tax money better than no property tax money? Freedom leads to prosperity. If more people were living in Detroit then maybe the water rates would come down. Like · Reply · 6 · Jun 9, 2017 7:16am

Additional comment: Can you imagine that? The guy in Detroit spent a lot of time and money rescuing this house from the wrecking ball and some historical commission told him he had to keep the same front windows. I’ve watched episodes of This Old House where someone came out and told the homeowner what colors of paint were allowed. And there have been many episodes where they had to get approval from historical commissions. I don’t object to building permits just to make sure the work is done correctly from a safety perspective. But other than safety I think they should keep their noses out of your business. The only bottom line should be is this any threat to anyone’s health or safety? That’s it, period. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone’s health or safety then it should be allowed. In Farmington Hills, MI where my trailer park was located they said a home had to be at least 24 feet wide and conform to existing housing. There are all kinds of these sneaky schemes to take away your freedom and to increase the cost of housing.

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft David Welch I see you are associated with mortgages. If one is renting or paying a 30 year mortgage then one is getting screwed. I remember the national association of realtors’ radio commercial that said one of the benefits of home ownership is that your property will double in value in 10 years. Trump would love to be a despot who could put people in jail for any reason. He speaks like he's mafia. He's a landlord screwing people. He thinks making money from a casino is a good idea. At least he doesn't drink or smoke so I appreciate that. The point is greed is not good as greedy Trump and all his greedy friends think. The point is as long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. Shelter is a necessity of life. We have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So we should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We should be free to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. There are two sides to poverty. One side is what you earn. Bernie Sanders has addressed that very well. On the other side is what you spend and Bernie has ignored that side. So has Elizabeth Warren and Obama had 8 years but he ignored it too. All he wanted to do was reduce the mortgage rate. You shouldn't have to sign up for 30 years of debt slavery to get shelter. That is the point, sir. That is the point. But Trump and his ilk like financial slavery. They clap their hands with glee, point and laugh. Even Consumer Reports had an article a few months ago about housing. They said the 'tiny house market is, well, pretty tiny." Can't you just hear their laughter in those words? I wrote them and said 'yeah, the small house market is small because exclusionary zoning doesn't allow small homes." It's not because many more people wouldn't elect a small home. Even someone firmly in the middle class might prefer not to sequester so much wealth into a single, large home. Perhaps they'd opt for a small home, especially in retirement and perhaps buy a motor home and do some traveling. Just think if you could live in a motor home on a residential lot. You could have two lots then couldn't you? One lot for summer living and one lot for winter living. Or one lot close to your job to minimize your commute and one lot for recreation or whatever. It's just nice to have options. Now many seniors have to go for another screwing with a reverse mortgage. They got a nice screwing with a 30 year mortgage when they were buying their home to begin with and now let's go for round two in retirement. The money lenders couldn't be more pleased. That is the point sir that is the point. Freedom leads to prosperity. The country is better off when we all have enough, America should be about inclusion and not exclusion. But Trump is mostly right about immigration. Immigration is not a solution to overpopulation. We all have to be smarter than cats and dogs. That is why Clinton lost and Sanders lost to Clinton. They both had the same wrong message. Clinton said that China had no right to impose a one child rule. They not only had the right but the duty to do that. Talk about her lack of judgment. Sanders has 4 kids. No one should have more than 2 and if you are poor then you should only have one. And for all those in extreme poverty, they shouldn't have any. Like · Reply · Jun 9, 2017 2:21pm

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft Karen Jackson I'm enjoying a financially secure retirement because I never got sucked into a 30 year mortgage. Exclusionary zoning is financial slavery. It's the difference between being homeless and having a financially secure retirement. I spent 17.5 years renting one apartment or another and 18 years in a mobile home park. I was able to survive a job loss at 59 and just retire because I never got sucked into a 30 year mortgage. I moved my singlewide out of the mobile home park and onto a residential lot 280 miles away about 55 miles NE of Cincinnati. If I wanted to stay in Michigan I would've had to move 167 miles further north of Detroit. I went from paying $3,720/year in lot rent to a mobile home park to paying $666/year in property taxes. That is a $3000/year savings. Lot rents are less than regular rents. Anyway 17.5 years plus 18 years equals 35.5 years times $3000/year in savings = $106,500 that exclusionary zoning has conservatively cost me over my life. The lot rent at the mobile home park is probably $5000/year now as it increased over 5% a year on average over the 18 years that I lived there. But my property taxes have gone down to about $350/year since I quality for a homestead property tax credit since I'm now over 65. Rents can always go up. You are not secure renting. You are getting screwed renting. The lot in the mobile home park was 26 feet wide and 60 feet long. If you prorate that to a quarter acre lot I'd have to pay more than $25,000/year to rent a quarter acre lot and that was when the lot rent was $3,720/yr. As I said the lot rent is probably $5000/year now. Talk about financial injustice. Exclusionary zoning creates poverty, concentrates poverty and perpetuates poverty. Is it any wonder Detroit had a riot back in 1967? It's not about white or black. It's about behavior and exclusionary zoning is despicable. America should be about inclusion and not exclusion. So if you don't believe in our constitution, or the golden rule or have any common sense then I can't help you. Here's what I mean. Right where I live now the homeowner's association says a home has to have a minimum square footage of 1,200 square feet. Golden rule, we don't say a home cannot exceed 1,200 square feet and common sense we don't say a home has to have exactly 1,200 square feet. It should be up to each person to decide for themselves how many square feet they want. A builder will charge by the square foot so a 1,200 square foot home will cost twice what a 600 square foot home would cost. I lived in a 300 square foot apartment for 12 years. My singlewide is 728 square feet. It was nice to be able to move it when I retired. All those people in Detroit couldn't move their house. They are tearing them down. Like · Reply · Jun 9, 2017 4:37pm