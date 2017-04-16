I Fear For All Korean People As Well As For Our Servicemen

The North Korean leader is willing to kill his own people. He says he'll flatten the South Korean capital, Seoul, if North Korea is attacked. He has no problem with war. We've tried to persuade him not to test nuclear weapons. We've tried to persuade him not to develop missiles that could carry a nuclear warhead. He doesn't seem to understand how dangerous nuclear weapons are. The radiation alone disburses all around the globe. The United States has made it clear since WWI that we are not interested in establishing an empire, unlike the British. We could've kept right on going after Russia at the end of WWII when we had the bomb and they didn't. We did not. We really don't need to do that. It's a whole lot easier just to move operations into any country and employ the natives. So our extreme capitalists make a lot of money. North Korea should pay attention to recent history. Look what happened in Viet Nam. We dropped a lot of bombs but eventually left. Now Viet Nam is very friendly with the US and we do a lot of business with them. Kim seems to think he needs nuclear weapons to get the respect of other nations. He's a dictator and humans, all humans long to be free and happy. So he's fighting an uphill battle there. I'm sure he lives in constant fear of his life. It's just too bad the North Korean people can't find a way to overturn him. That country is really locked down hard. It's just one big prison camp.

Now Trump is sending some ships over. He says he'll take care of the North Korean problem. It's definitely a problem. Nuclear weapons are a problem all by themselves no matter who owns them. But nuclear weapons in the hands of a total dictator really compounds the problem. I fear for our soldiers, our seaman and all the people in both North and South Korea. If Kim is willing to kill Koreans then he sure as heck wouldn't hesitate to kill a lot of Americans. I don't think we have a lot of choice but to somehow solve the North Korean problem.