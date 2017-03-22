Why Do They Pound On My Door And Skedaddle?

Some person or persons has occasionally pounded on my door in the middle of the night and then left. I checked it out on the web and this practice is also called ding dong ditch. It's also called ring and run. Check it out on YouTube. I thought using the word skedaddle in my post would be funnier. After moving here in June 2009 it wasn't long before I noticed smoke in the outside air from time to time. So I used to open my back door a little and test the air before turning on my Honeywell fresh air heat recovery ventilation system. I wanted to import fresh air into my home and not import smoky air. I live in a singlewide mobile home and all manufactured housing has formaldehyde. The formaldehyde is in the glue used in the manufacture of wood products. The floor, walls and roof all have OSB (oriented strand board) which is made of stands of wood and glue pressed into flat sheets. There is also medium density fiberboard (MDF) used in the construction of my counters and cupboards, and bathroom vanity. There is also some wood trim in the house that I'm not sure about. Formaldehyde is a known human carcinogen. Remember the FEMA trailers after hurricane Katrina? The bottom line, formaldehyde is not good for you. I do better with it during the day when I'm awake than I do at night when trying to sleep. At night it causes my nasal membranes to swell which obstructs my breathing. As long as I have fresh air coming in from my fresh air heat recovery ventilator then I'm fine. There is a 6 inch round duct pipe right above my bed. The hotter and more humid the air then the more formaldehyde you get off gassed into the home. So rather than go on and on about formaldehyde, lets just establish that I have an interest in getting fresh air into my home and that is why I was opening my back door.

I'm speculating that perhaps some neighborhood kid might have seen me opening my back door in the middle of the night and figured that perhaps someone was playing a game of ding dong ditch on me in the middle of the night. Or perhaps they thought the old man must be crazy. He's opening his back door in the middle of the night to see if someone is at his front door. No one is there. So rather than give any observers any satisfaction I just quit checking the air by opening my back door. I simply run the ventilator and sniff the incoming air. If it's smoky then I just shut off the ventilator and try again later. After living here for several years I gradually became aware of some neighbors who heat with wood. Sometimes people will burn trash at night too.

I imagine this kid or kids might even read my blog or at least look at my Facebook albums. So OK kids, I've noticed and here's my article about you. They may also be doing this to my immediate neighbors. I haven't asked my neighbors about it but I've noticed that both of them have put up signs that say "NO TRESSPASSING". I always have had my porch light on overnight but they never used to do that. Now they do it occasionally. One neighbor has a very large yard light that he keeps on overnight occasionally too. I've also speculated that perhaps prospective burglars just want to see if anyone actually lives here 24/7. Many of the houses around here are vacation homes and people don't live here 24/7 as I do. I'm philosophical about this. In my old age I have to get up several times during the night to pee anyway and I'm retired so I can sleep in or anytime I want. So this little game doesn't impact me as much as it would someone who is still working for a living. I read an article on the web where one guy actually shot a 14 year old kid who was playing this game on him. I've also imagined a kid who has to get up early being resentful of a retired guy like me who doesn't have to do that anymore. No matter how you slice it, the game is just plain mean spirited. If that is the worst that happens to me in life then I'm fortunate indeed. It sure beats arson or someone driving by and firing bullets into your home. My mailbox has gotten smacked a few times but the post has never been broken clean off. I mean when you consider all the rotten things someone could do to your home, getting your door pounded on is small potatoes. I have to do like Pollyanna and just find something to be glad about. Count my blessings as some Christians say.