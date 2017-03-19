South Sudan Genocide and H1B Visas Used In Replacing American Workers

Just finished watching 60 Minutes on Sunday, 3-19-2017. The first story was about the civil war in South Sudan. Two tribes are killing each other. The story mentioned one woman with 5 children caring for her 5 and some more orphans. This whole civil war is just exacerbated by overpopulation. No one should have more than 2 children and if your are poor then you should only have one. My guess is that one guy may have more than one wife too. This country could benefit from some tube tying. The charities mentioned on the program are feeding about half. So there is a lot of misery. We all have to be smarter than cats and dogs.

The overpopulation in India allows companies to capitalize on the oversupply of labor in India. The H1B visa system allows companies to replace workers making more than $60,000/yr. So you have an Indian temporary worker company contracting with American firms. But before these foreign workers move into their new jobs they need to be trained by the American workers that they are replacing. The program I just watched was about IT workers at a California hospital being replaced. I read an article about Disney World in Florida doing the same thing to their IT workers.

The program said that the IT workers from India were being paid about half what the Americans were making. So that would be around $60,000/yr. I'm sure there are American workers who could do these IT jobs for $40,000/yr. But we need to end exclusionary zoning in this country so people aren't getting screwed paying rent or a 30 year mortgage so they can make it on $40,000/year. You shouldn't have to buy something so expensive that it takes you 30 years to pay for it. These are solutions to problems that I've addressed before. Just thought I'd mention it again.