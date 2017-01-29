Attention Do-Gooders Everywhere - The Earth Is Finite

I've printed a little back and forth to a post I made to Ohio Governor John Kasich's Facebook video in which he says just 5% of the community can do anything. He says 'god' wants them to watch out for human trafficking, to become a mentor etc. He had a list of do-gooder things for do-gooders to do. I also watched a video of a protest in Washington D.C. One of the chants is "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here". Well OK then but we need to implement some policies. If the US had a one child policy then we could admit a lot of immigrants and keep admitting them to sustain our population at its present level. That is because our population would decrease by half every generation so we could admit half of our current population every generation and never become over populated. Also ending exclusionary zoning would maximize the probability that all these immigrants, as well as ourselves, would be financially secure. But you all need to grasp the concept of LIMIT. These are things we need to talk about. My post follows along with replies etc.

James Herman Mandatory tube tying would help. No one should have more than two children. If you are poor then you should only have one. And how about ending exclusionary zoning to maximize the probability that people can take care of themselves on the low wages? As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. If you are paying rent or paying a 30 year mortgage then you are getting screwed. Like · Reply · Yesterday at 10:10am

Brian Crawford You lost all credibility when you wanted to become China. Like · Reply · 1 · Yesterday at 2:13pm

William Van Spanje James, you are a Satanist. Like · Reply · 21 hrs

James Herman Brian Crawford "How Many People Can Live On Planet Earth?" narrated by David Attenborough can be viewed for free on YouTube. Also google 'global population speak out'. The Spanish speaking guy who lives just south of me said his father had 22 children but was quick to point out he's only had two. Hillary Clinton said at one of the debates that China had no right to limit a woman to one child. Another reason Hillary lost is because look at her judgment on something as obvious as over population. What she should've said is that I only had one and a woman can be happy having only one child. China not only has every right to do that but they have a duty to do that. I believe in individual liberty but individual liberty can be restricted to protect the health and safety of the community at large. World wide 25,000 children die every day from hunger, malnutrition and disease. Reducing the world population to a sustainable level is part of achieving world peace. Highland County, Ohio has 170 children in foster care mainly because their parents are drug addicts. Those parents should have their tubes tied. They have already had at least one so they should now be done. Period. The county was mailing out post cards asking people to be foster parents so the kids wouldn't be shipped out of Highland County. And I keep reading about all the food insecurity too. I think it is a crime against humanity to bring a child into desperate circumstances. In the Middle East they ask the women to have as many kids as possible for jihad. No wonder they don't have any peace over there. We need to be smarter than cats and dogs. I did not vote for Trump, mainly because of his view on climate change. On that alone he is a clear and present danger. Like · Reply · 41 mins · Edited

Brian Crawford Clearly your parents had one too many children. Like · Reply · 18 hrs

Paul Smith James Herman While some will disagree because it does not sound politically correct, I understand where you are coming from. It's tempting to force someone to take corrective action to not further burden society and bring children into such chaos. Often when I'm delivering food baskets, I am told the situation when they are sending me out. I'll hear how the mother had another child with yet a different father, and she's already in another relationship. You're not saying anything that I don't hear from the front line volunteers. I was in Israel years ago, and the tour guide took us to an apartment to have coffee with a resident. The building front was dirt and the structure had been carved into the side of a hill. The hostess was gracious and wanted to know much about us. We tried not to look astonished that the walls, floor, and ceiling were all dirt. The guide asked us to give the resident a nice tip, but he bristled when we mentioned poverty. Her grandchildren were outside playing with others and looked clean and healthy. My point is what I thought was poverty and overrun with children was not their view. When I started meeting families as they came into the food bank, I felt overwhelmed with their problems. I started showing up to my shift with a carload of groceries and shoes and coats that I purchased at Goodwill. Even though, I was born and raised by a widowed mother in southern Ohio, the problems families face today seem stifling. The director of the food bank took me aside after my first month, and told me that I was doing too much. Everyone has a part to play and we have enough good people and organizations that no one has to go hungry or without a place to sleep. As I have toured and volunteered with other organizations, the problems don't seem as daunting. One, I can't control the mothers having future soldiers. I have to vote for politicians who put peace in the Middle East as a priority. I can also interact with and try to learn about other religions and cultures. I can say my friend Amir is Muslim and a good person, and he can tell his friends about his American friend. Second, you don't have to be a foster parent. You can volunteer with boy scouts, girl scouts, or a church group and be another caring adult for children to look up to as a role model. This is a good topic that you brought up, and I could write more, but I'll already get blasted for this being too long. You are not alone in your concerns, but the solution is making people wise up, take responsibility for themselves, and work together. If you try to dictate like China, you have a new problem of orphan girls assuming they're not killed at birth.. Like · Reply · 15 hrs

James Herman Brian Crawford What are your solutions to perpetual war? All unhappy people should just immigrate to the US? People need to take responsibility for themselves. Make Mexico great. Make Honduras great. Make Guatemala great etc. Part of being responsible and respectful is living within one's means. The planet is finite. WWII showed us that 2 billion was already too many. Both Germany and Japan were willing to kill others to get more room. Now both countries are staying within their borders and living within their means. China is trying to do the same. Russia is trying to expand and is causing problems. By the way I had my tubes tied when I was 23. I have no children and have never been married so I'm not asking anyone to do anything that I haven't done myself. Some tube tying sure beats WWIII, genocide, concentration camps, nuclear war and what is going on in Syria. Perhaps people will voluntarily limit family size but what about those who don't and are the worst people? China doesn't have a choice. They are so over populated with polluted air that a one child policy was needed to humanely reduce their population. So when someone like Kasich says that you need to volunteer I say we need to tie some tubes too.

At my final job our subsidiary was bought out by a mutual consent company. There is no promise of continued employment. They can terminate you any time they want and you can leave any time you want. Continued employment is 'at the will' of both parties. At an all staff meeting we were criticized for not giving enough to the poor. They asked if anyone had any suggestions at the start of the meeting. So near the end of the meeting I finally got up and went to the front of the room where I could be seen and heard more easily. I suggested a campaign to end exclusionary zoning. I did about 5 minutes about how much more exclusionary zoning has cost me. Two days later I was called into the office and asked if I wished to resign my position. They said I said that people didn't have to give to the poor. I reminded them that what I said was that here was something that didn't even require donations to the poor. All you had to do was be tolerant of other people's housing choices. I was terminated within 6 months after they put me on 6 months probation.

I've been writing about the need to end exclusionary zoning since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/. The solutions are out there. We just need to implement them. People are poor because of bad policy and because of bad choices such as having too many kids, choosing to use drugs, choosing to join gangs, to drop out of school etc. No one should have more than 2 children. So my parents had 5 too many. My mother died from breast cancer when I was in 7th grade. My dad remarried a year later. The step mom had two boys. My dad wanted her to have a child with him but she had enough good sense to say no to that. If my parents only had two then I wouldn't have been born. But what's done is done. No one has to die. A woman can be happy having only one, two or no children. That is the point that you are missing. You need to grasp the concept of LIMIT. Men have been fighting wars forever. I don't think this would be asking too much of the women of the world. Any immigrants need to agree to family size limits and we need to make that part of the vetting. We want people who are smarter than cats and dogs. Thanks. Like · Reply · 36 mins · Edited

James Herman William Van Spanje Read all my posts and my column. I am a thinking, feeling human being. I am not worshiping either Satan or god since neither exist. All we have is this one planet and each other. It makes no sense to be fighting one another. I believe in freedom and the golden rule. Thanks. Like · Reply · 31 mins

James Herman Paul Smith We need people like you but without tying some tubes and ending exclusionary zoning you're just pissing into the wind. Over population will overwhelm all the do-gooders out there. Turkey had to finally say no more Syrian immigrants as did the EU. Eventually even sanctuary cities here will have to say 'NO MAS'. Like · Reply · 26 mins