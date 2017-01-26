Trump Is Right On Immigration

I did not vote for Trump but he’s right on immigration. Even Obama finally ended automatic citizenship for any Cuban who made it into our country. Even Turkey finally had to say they couldn’t take any more Syrian immigrants. England voted to exit the EU rather than take more immigrants. All of Europe has been stressed by immigration. Here’s the bottom line: IMMIGRATION IS NOT A SOLUTION TO OVERPOPULATION. Period.

There are a lot of miserable people in the world. 25,000 children die every day from disease, hunger and malnutrition. It is no longer the 1800s. We screen and cherry pick immigrants now. You really have to be talented or have a very compelling story to get into this country. This should not be a partisan issue or an issue between sanctuary cities and the federal government. This country has plenty of poverty. We don’t need to import any more. We are not idiots. That is who we are. We do not take any delight in anyone’s misery.

The whole world needs a one child rule enforced with mandatory tube tying. A modification to that is that no one should have more than two children. If you are poor then you should only have one child. And if you are in extreme poverty then you should not have any. It is both irresponsible and disrespectful and even a crime against humanity to thrust children into desperate circumstances. The Middle East says a woman’s duty is to have many children for the jihad. No wonder there is no peace there. Global Population Speak Out has addressed the issue of overpopulation. Part of the solution to finding world peace is to right size populations everywhere to a sustainable level. People have to take personal responsibility for this sad situation. We all have to be smarter than cats and dogs. Stop blaming religion, race or Trump and accept your personal responsibility here.