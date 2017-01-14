Diane Sawyer Uses the Z-word On 20/20

That's right folks, Diane Sawyer said zoning last night, Friday, 1-13-2017, on the ABC program 20/20. But she didn't say exclusionary zoning. I sent her a comment at the ABC web site early yesterday after seeing her on the TV program 'The View' at 11 AM. I was pleasantly surprised that the program mentioned zoning at all. I thought you'd be as likely to hear the z-word as you would the n-word. She's spent over a year tracking people and interviewing people about what their version of the American Dream is now. The theme of the hour long program was 'my reality'. How are people coping with their new poverty? What is their life like now? According to Sawyer only 50% of American workers are earning $54,000 or more and are thus in the middle class. That means 50% of us are not in the middle class. The most I ever made in a year was $42,565, my last full year before I got terminated and then just retired. Be definition $54,000 must be the median income now. Home ownership is at a 50 year low. She asked 'why is the cost of housing soaring in America?'. Another factoid she cited is that the top 20% have 14 times the wealth that the bottom 80% has. So obviously income inequality is also soaring in America. Sawyer is a little late to the party because this has been going on since 2008. I was terminated from my job of 22 years back in October of 2008. At 59 I decided to just retire. I did not even apply for unemployment. The only reason that was possible was because I never got sucked into a 30 year mortgage. If you are renting or paying a 30 year mortgage then you are getting screwed. End exclusionary zoning and you'll be able to get a home as easily and as cheaply as you can buy a car. Simple as that.

As the cost of housing soars we see an outward migration of people which produces super commuters. If I had wanted to place my singlewide on a residential lot and thus pay property taxes just like every other home owner then I would've had to move north 167 miles away from my job back in the Detroit area. That was a little too far for a commute. There is one guy who commutes 4 hours one way to work and he's been doing that for 10 years. The commute is 80 miles. He rides his bike, gets on a train and then transfers several times from one bus to another. It was really sad to see another guy selling his plasma twice a week. He has two kids. Why wasn't he content to have just one child? Bringing a child into poverty is a crime against humanity. If you are poor then you should not have more than one child. And for the rest of the world, if you are in extreme poverty then you really shouldn't have any. Immigration is not a solution to overpopulation. President Obama just ended citizenship for Cuban immigrants. I guess it finally dawned on him that the US already has plenty of poverty, we don't need to import more poverty. He made a deal with Cuba so the US can return Cuban refugees from now on. I just hope Trump doesn't reverse that deal.