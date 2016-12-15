Neighbor Buys Back Foreclosed Home of Elderly Neighbor Lady

An old woman was evicted from her home of 35 years. She said she never thought they'd kick her out. A neighbor bought it back and rented it to her. What follows is my comment and responses with my responses. You know the drill.

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft You shouldn't have to spend $167,000 for shelter. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. I've seen some really sweet little cabins for under $30,000. If you are paying rent or paying a mortgage then you're getting screwed. You should be able to put a small home on a small lot and just pay property taxes like everyone else. My Dad's home sold for $134,000 and he was paying $2,200/yr in property taxes. My home might sell for $35,000 and I pay $705/yr in property taxes. But I had to move 280 miles south in order to be able to place my singlewide on a residential lot and just pay property taxes like everyone else. My Dad owned a vacant lot right next to his home but I couldn't move there. If Trump wants to make America great again then he should restore a free and fair housing market for all of us. Our constitution says we all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We should be free to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. I'm not holding my breath on Trump or any other politician. As long as the rich can buy elections nothing will change. That's what the recount was all about. We need publically financed elections using paper ballots and ranked choice voting. We need open debates and term limits. Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 11:05am

Lisa Smith what we need is nicer people in america Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 12:20pm

Sandy Price · Texas Tech University Lisa Smith it starts with you. Like · Reply · 2 · Dec 13, 2016 12:34pm

Joanne Smart · Henderson Senior High School James Herman, The point of this was this woman lived in that home and neighborhood for the past 35 years, and a neighbor and friend helped her by the goodness of her heart. Housing does not cost the same from place to place in this country. And That's all you got from this story? Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 3:30pm

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft Joanne Smart One third of Americans are not home owners. Look at all the homeless vets. This woman should not have been so financially vulnerable. We should not be forced into expensive, large homes that we can't really afford and that make one so financially vulnerable. You shouldn't have to put every last dime into a home and then be food insecure and have to trot off to the local food bank for groceries. Even after we had a housing meltdown all Obama could think of was simply lowering the interest rate on a mortgage. You shouldn't have to sign up for 30 years of debt slavery to get shelter. If I had borrowed $100,000 at 5% and paid it back over 30 years then I would've had to pay back $193,000. Plus I would've had to pay for property insurance and higher property taxes. My lifetime income was $699,000. Exclusionary zoning really is unconstitutional. Why does a home have to be at least 24 feet wide or have at least 1,200 square feet? I rented for 34.5 years. Most recently it was paying lot rent in a mobile home park for 18 years and then it was one apartment or another prior to that. It was only after I lost my job and just retired that I finally moved the singlewide out of the mobile home park to a residential lot about 55 miles NE of Cincinnati where it was legal. We should not criminalize simply living in an affordable home. If I wanted to stay in Michigan I would've had to move 167 miles further north of the Detroit area. Instead I went south where the climate is milder. The last year in the mobile home park the lot rent was $3,720/yr. That was for the year ended June 2009. The rent increased on average over 5%/yr so that lot rent is probably over $5000/yr now. Exclusionary zoning creates poverty, concentrates poverty and perpetuates poverty. Detroit lost 240,000 people between 2000 and 2010. They left but the houses didn't. Most of those houses have been torn down. The water/sewer rates shot up and they've been turning off people's water for nonpayment. Detroit still has exclusionary zoning. The small house movement could do wonders for Detroit. Isn't some property tax money better than no property tax money? Yes! If people could own a small home then they wouldn't ever have to worry about gentrification and being forced to move as this woman was forced out. Rents can go up any time. It was a comfort being able to move my entire home. The only reason I was able to retire and survive a job loss is because I never got sucked into a 30 year mortgage. 34.5 years X $3000/yr = $103,500 is conservatively what exclusionary zoning has cost me. Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 7:29pm

Kent Salmen James- Maybe you dad should have sold his home for 50K giving someone a break. People like you crack me up. You want to get the most for your time, job, and property, then want the opposite when you are buying. Well I will let you in on a little clue, others want the same for themselves. They will give you a little so they can keep a lot. If you want more then you either need to work more and earn or educate yourself so you can be become more valuable. Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 8:32pm

James Herman · Prevent Identity Theft Kent Salmen All I'm suggesting is a free and fair housing market. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We should be free to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. If you are against the constitution and the golden rule then I can't help you. As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about the need to end exclusionary zoning since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/ I've also advocated for population management. No one should have more than 2 children. If you are poor then you should only have one. And for all the people in extreme poverty then they should consider not having any children. Mandatory tube tying is better than concentration camps, war, genocide. We have to be smarter than cats and dogs. My Dad got whatever the market would bear. Actually he died and my younger brother who still lived in the area was executor of the estate. All my siblings got an equal share of the proceeds. I'm not against a free and fair market. As far as educating myself, becoming more valuable and earning more all I can say there is we each decide that for ourselves. By not getting sucked into a 30 year mortgage I maximized my survival and financial success. America should be about inclusion and not exclusion. By ending exclusionary zoning we maximize the probability that people can make it on their own without having to resort to handouts as the old lady in this story did. Exclusionary zoning is the difference between living a financially secure and dignified retirement or being homeless as many vets are. Instead of having the dignity of standing on her own two feet the old lady in this story is beholding to the kindness of a neighbor. Instead of donating time and money in habitat for humanity we should just let a free housing market sort it out. Freedom leads to prosperity. Like · Reply · Dec 13, 2016 10:07pm · Edited

Bottom line take away is that the intolerance of exclusionary zoning precipitates evictions, foreclosures, financial insecurity, homelessness and misery all of the time. This story had a rare happy ending that touched people.