Just got this in an email from Jill Stein:

The attention brought by the recount campaign in Michigan is already raising red flags for the widespread disenfranchisement of voters of color in what amounts to a modern Jim Crow-type election system. At stake are over 75,000 “undervotes” - ballots that are filled out except the vote for President - many of which are concentrated in communities of color in the Detroit area. This unprecedented number of blank ballots may actually represent errors in the optical scanners that count the votes. According to a U.S. Civil Rights Commission report, voters of color are 900% more likely to have their votes misread or simply tossed out by human error or by badly maintained and poorly calibrated machines in underserved communities. The malfunction of 87 decade-old optical scanner machines in Detroit on Election Day is an example of this Jim Crow-type injustice. These machine errors that lead to voter suppression are commonplace in underserved communities of color. But they can only be identified if we recount all the votes! Trump and his pal Bill Schuette are doing everything in their power to prevent the recount from going forward, and examining the potential voter suppression.

So I just donated another $29 for the recount. What really upset me is Donald Trump met with Al Gore earlier this week and then later Trump appointed a climate change denier to run the EPA. Every time there is an article about this the deniers come out and cheer Trump. You know what, I'm OK with all the glaciers melting and the oceans rising. People can just move to higher ground. But I'm not OK with the lower 48 becoming what North Africa is today, a sand lot. What if it was 150 degrees in the summer and it never got below 90 degrees in the winter? You couldn't go outside without wearing some kind of cooling suit. That's what's on my mind. Just another reason to end exclusionary zoning. That would make it less likely any group would be concentrated in any one area to sabotage the voting equipment or poison the water.

87 optical scanners failed to work in Detroit on election day. Didn't these machines work in the primaries just a few months before? Trump said all along that the elections are rigged. So why is he fighting to not allow the recount in Michigan? Every American has standing when it comes to election integrity.