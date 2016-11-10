When Is Michael Moore Going To Do A Movie On Exclusionary Zoning?

In the movie "Michael Moore In Trumpland" he gave an explanation about why the rustbelt states of Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania were voting for Trump. He said these guys lost everything and now they are voting against the establishment that let them down. They lost their jobs. Then the house got foreclosed. Then came the divorce and they lost their wife and kids. Then the car got repossessed. So here's my question.

When will Michael Moore do a documentary about exclusionary zoning?

I survived a complete job loss at 59 in October 2008. I paid cash for my new 2001 Honda Civic so it wasn't reposessed. I've never been married so no divorce. I paid off my new 1991 singlewide in 22 months so no foreclosure. I've never invested in the stock market. I spoke with the phone company guy who was installing my land line after I moved in June 2009 and he said he lost $185,000 of his retirement account. That is how much I put into three single premium immediate life annuities so I'd have income for life.

I did not flush a lot of money down the 30 year mortgage toilet and that is what really saved me. I rented an apartment for 16.5 years and then paid lot rent to a mobile home park near Detroit (8 Mile & Middlebelt) for 18 years. I moved the singlewide out of the mobile home park near Detroit to a residential lot 280 miles south about 55 miles NE of Cincinnati where exclusionary zoning didn't prohibit it. My property taxes the first year were $662. The last year ending June 2009 in the mobile home park the lot rent was $3,720 for the year. The lot rent was going up about 5%/yr so it's probably $5000/yr now. The take away is if you're renting then you're getting screwed. If you're paying a 30 year mortgage you're getting screwed. They are taking from the poor and giving interest or rents to the rich.

Exclusionary zoning easily cost me $100,000 over the 34.5 years that I rented. My lifetime income all from wages listed on my social security earnings statement is $699,000. If I had borrowed $100,000 at 5% and paid it back over 30 years then I would've had to pay back $193,000. Plus I would've had to pay for property insurance and property taxes on that more expensive home. So yeah, I would've gotten foreclosed on if I had gotten sucked into a 30 year mortgage. I would have no income for life annuities. And the banks would've gotten a lot of interest from me.

Exclusionary zoning played a major role in the housing collapse. If the housing market was free and fair for all of us do you think people would've poured every cent they had into a big, expensive home? I tried to get Obama to support ending exclusionary zoning. I tried to get Hillary to campaign on ending exclusionary zoning. Maybe some of these guys would've voted for her if they saw she was actually trying to do something that Trump would never do and we'd have our first woman president today.

I've sent emails (always undeliverable) to Michael Moore asking him to do a documentary on exclusionary zoning. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. Maybe a lot of these guys working near Detroit who lost everything liked exclusionary zoning. Livonia is almost all white while Detroit is almost all black. So why does Detroit still have exclusionary zoning? 240,000 people left Detroit between 2000 and 2010. They left but the houses didn't. Those houses have almost all been torn down. Detroit has almost 10,000 acres of empty lots. The water/sewer rates shot up and they are turning off people's water. In Michigan if you don't pay your property taxes for 3 years then they evict you and the title transfers. Isn't some property tax money better than no property tax money? Isn't $662/yr better than nothing on a city owned vacant lot? So why does Detroit still have exclusionary zoning? Don't black lives matter? Come on Michael Moore, there's a good story here and one that's long overdue. Why doesn't Michael Moore do a movie about exclusionary zoning. Maybe that is the real movie.

Somebody get a camcorder, point it at Michael Moore and ask him. Go to the mayor of any city and ask if you can place any small home on a residential lot. It could be a singlewide, a travel trailer, a converted school bus, a remodeled shipping container, a motorhome or other 'tiny' house on wheels. Ask them what would happen if you did place a small home on one of their residential lots. Would the police come and issue a ticket for a zoning violation? Would you be ordered to remove your small home within 30 days. Would they come and move it for you if you didn't? Would they just tear it down and place an encumbrance on your property taxes for the cost? Would they put you in jail? Remember, your little home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety. Shelter is a necessity of life. Our constitution says you have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So shouldn't you be free to be happy in a home of your own choosing instead of what the city chooses? Shouldn't you be free to spend your money as you see fit instead of how the banks and the city see fit? YES YOU SHOULD!