Sleepless In Hillsboro OH After Trump's Victory

It's 4 AM Wednesday, 11-9-2016 and here are my thoughts. Some of the commentators on TV are wondering about what happens to the Democratic Party. It has to become the Green Party. The Dakota Access Pipe Line will now go through. The Keystone XL will be approved. We will continue to use a lot of fossil fuels. So for the sake of all mankind we will have to stop that in four years and hope that we don't go past the tipping point before then. Let's face it, the DAPL would've gone through even if Clinton had been elected. Maybe we could've changed her mind. But I don't think we will be able to change Trump's mind. Our only hope is that clean energy becomes cheaper than fossil fuels. Everyone wants to save money. Everyone wants to be energy independent. Clean energy will make us energy independent and beholden to no others.

Well I've heard some people say they hope that Trump will sober up now that he has the responsibilities of the presidency on his shoulders. They hope he will surround himself with good people and listen to their advice. I hope he pays attention to the world's scientists and that he was just denying climate change to just get elected. I'm not holding my breath on that. Hey, we made it through the Civil War right? Well this is different. I am fearful.

I'm not that concerned about abortion becoming illegal because we still have the morning after pill, right? That issue is small potatoes compared to climate change. He wants to cut taxes and eliminate the debt. So kiss social security goodbye. Healthcare gets reset and Obamacare goes away. So stay healthy. He says he's going to fix the inner cities. Does that mean gentrification? Probably. No one seems to support an end to exclusionary zoning. Hillary might have been able to get more of the rural vote if she had embraced ending exclusionary zoning. She remained silent about the DAPL so Jill Stein got more votes. But the way she and Obama championed immigration was just too much to swallow. I said that immigration is not a solution to overpopulation. No one talked at all about overpopulation.

Trump tried to be presidential in his victory remarks this morning. He wants to do infrastructure. Obama wanted to do infrastructure all along. Jill Stein wanted to do infrastructure in her Green New Deal. SO LET'S DO INFRASTRUCTURE. Let's welcome that and do that as soon as possible. Let's support our new president as much as possible and not trade elbows and hobble ourselves while Russia and China zoom ahead. OK secure the border. Obama should've made a deal about that right away so it wouldn't even be an issue. But let's not get bogged down trying to deport 15 million people. I do not begrudge anyone a little happiness in life. You can't keep inviting people to work here for years and years and then say you can't live here. That's been one of my arguments for ending exclusionary zoning. Freedom leads to prosperity. Stop the war on housing. Don't blame the house or the race or the age or the gender for any bad behavior. Just hold the perpetrator of any bad behavior accountable, period.