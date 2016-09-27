Clinton-Trump Debate of Sept 26, 2016

Trump and Clinton both did pretty good. To my dismay I could see Trump winning the presidency. Of course Clinton is correct about how to improve the economy by shoring up the middle class. Unless you get money into as many hands as possible then who is going to buy anything? Clinton scored points about nuclear weapons and Trump is just too fast and loose with nuclear weapons and threatening NATO members with their security. The US goes out of its way to ease people's minds about their security so other people won't feel like they need to get their own nuclear weapons. We'd do well to adopt a no first use of nuclear weapons whereas Trump said he doesn't want to take anything off the table. Bad idea Mr. Trump. And of course human caused climate change is happening, continues to happen and will continue to happen because we've already pumped up the carbon in the atmosphere to over 400 parts per million when the carbon hadn't exceeded 300 parts per million for the past 650,000 years. When they were below 250 parts per million we had ice ages so the sweet spot is between 250 and 300 parts per million. So Trump's belief that climate change is a hoax and his caviler and quick use of nuclear weapons certainly disqualifies him to be president. Trump scores big points about securing the border. This is his strongest issue. And he really blasted Clinton about stop and frisk. Yes it worked even though some have challenged it as unconstitutional. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

But I'd like to call your attention to the early segment on racial healing. Clinton said we all have an implicit bias and we need to ask ourselves 'why am I feeling this way?' I would pose that question to people when it comes to ending exclusionary zoning. I've emailed both campaigns about the need to end exclusionary zoning. America needs to be about inclusion and not exclusion. You might have a prayer with Clinton when it comes to ending exclusionary zoning but not with Trump. Clinton has made a purely political calculation that she's better off staying away from the issue of exclusionary zoning. You don't even get a question about exclusionary zoning even being asked. One third of Americans are not homeowners and are getting screwed paying rent. And somewhere along the line the black community has dropped the issue of ending exclusionary zoning. It has become institutionalized financial slavery. Period. And that is a shame.