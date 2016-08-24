Attention Louisiana Flood Victims: Move To Higher Ground

If you are a recent victim of flooding in Louisiana then I'll give you the same advice that I gave to the New Jersey flood victims after super storm Sandy hit. Move to higher ground. It is only going to get worse and happen more frequently. Why? Because for 650,000 years the amount of carbon in the atmosphere did not exceed 300 parts per million. But just since 1880 we've increased it to over 400 parts per million by burning fossil fuels. The climate change train is moving and will continue to move faster and faster for hundreds if not thousands of years. The longer we continue to burn fossil fuels then the faster and longer this climate change train will continue to move. In fact, once we go past the tipping point then it will be out of our hands. Only a very few humans will be able to survive in biospheres. The rest of us are toast. It's that serious. So instead of staying where you are I'd recommend at least moving to higher ground and further north. It's only going to get hotter and hotter so moving further north would help. No one should have more than two children. If you are poor then only have one child. Get your tubes tied. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure both in housing and in life. I hope you appreciate the advice because that's all I will give you. Thanks.