Owner of Lot Next Door Creates Twilight Zone Moment After Requesting To Cut My Lawn

I had a twilight zone moment on Tuesday, 4-26-2016, courtesy of the guy who owns the lot just west of me. He recently purchased the vacant lot, put a travel trailer and a 1995 Chevy Astro van on the property and now everything is posted for sale at realtor.com. Here's the followup letter that I mailed to him the next day. It's self-explanatory. The letter is dated Tuesday, 4-26-2016.

Hi John Balawender

I just wanted to follow up with our conversation today. You knocked on my door and said that you wanted to mow my lawn and had already mowed a little bit in front. I told you that I mow my own lawn and had just purchased a very fine electric mower that runs on a rechargeable battery. You said that you are retired and just like to keep busy. I mentioned that the renters just east of me would probably be tickled to have someone mow their lawn for free.

You said you’d like to buy the lot just north of you and that the ‘for sale’ sign on your lot means nothing. You are just allowing a new realtor to put her sign on your property just so she can have a listing. I said you could probably find the owner of the property north of you at http://highlandcountyauditor.org/ Tom Wheaton owns two lots and both lots border your lot on the north side. 33-16-201-066.00 and 33-16-202-179.00. If you contact him then maybe he’d OK you to mow his property. It sure needs it.

But what troubled me is that you stated as you were leaving that you’d mow my lawn the next time you came. That troubled me. I again assured you that I don’t want you to mow my lawn. I will mow my lawn as I see fit. I don’t want us to get off on the wrong foot. I want us to be good neighbors. Again, I like my privacy and will respect your privacy. We both are hard of hearing but we were close enough today to understand each other. Since you are retired then perhaps your memory is slipping. So I’m following up in writing. I’ve written you before and I hope you keep a file so we don’t have to discuss things that have already been addressed. Fair warning John. I mentioned your odd behavior today about wanting to mow my grass to the sheriff.

Thanks.