Bernie Sanders Would Like Me To Call Voters

So when I call can I tell them the good news that Bernie supports ending exclusionary zoning? That he doesn't want zoning to stand in the way of our American dream of owning our own home? As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about the need to end exclusionary zoning since 2010 at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/ Check out the web site http://www.amishcabincompany.com.



Wouldn't you love to live in this small cabin on your own residential lot instead of paying rent to a landlord or living in your parents' basement? ONE THIRD OF AMERICANS ARE NOT HOMEOWNERS. This modular home is 14 feet wide and 28 feet long for 392 square feet. That's 92 square feet more than the 300 square foot apartment that I lived in for 12 years in Ypsilanti, MI. My apartment was one of 8 apartments in a big house. I had people living above, below and on two sides of me. Then I lived in Farmington Hills, MI (near Detroit) in a mobile home park for 18 years because they said a home has to be at least 24 feet wide and conform to existing housing. They even wanted to zone out the mobile home park. This cabin is prebuilt and can be delivered to your foundation ready to live in the same day. Well you are responsible for hooking up the plumbing and connecting the electricity. But the cabin's full delivered price is $29,454. They add the front porch after delivery on your foundation the same day. If something ever happened to my singlewide then I'd like to get this home as a replacement because it is formaldehyde free. Regular manufactured housing isn't formaldehyde free. Here's a link to my Facebook album that shows how I mitigated the formaldehyde in my singlewide. It can't be eliminated so I run a Honeywell, fresh air heat recovery ventilator 24/7. https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.812458882131113.1073741849.100001010274735&type=1&l=ab4653bf99

As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. Even though my small singlewide (14 ft x 52 ft) had a formaldehyde problem, I still love its affordability. I love having my own space. Once I lost my job I retired and moved my singlewide out of the mobile home park and onto a residential lot 285 miles south. My property taxes were then $662/yr. Compare that to the lot rent in the mobile home park that last year I was there. The lot rent was $3,720 for the year. And it keeps going up, up and up. Lot rent and fees increased 95% over the 18 years I was in the park. I paid over $55,000 just for the lot rent. I could've saved $45,000 over those 18 years if I just could've placed my singlewide on a residential lot and paid property taxes just like everyone else. So I hope you see how exclusionary zoning takes from the poor and gives to the rich. Apartment rents are way more than mobile home park lot rents. I lived in one apartment or another for about 20 years. So I could've saved a whole lot of money over my life.

I'd love to see Bernie do this commercial. He's standing in front of this cute little cabin and he says this: "As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. We need to end the unconstitutional practice of exclusionary zoning. Some people think freedom means the freedom to take away your freedom. That is not my definition of freedom." Thanks.