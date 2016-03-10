Attention Gary Johnson But If You Believe In Liberty Then How Can You Still Support Exclusionary Zoning?

The Libertarian, Gary Johnson, is running for president again. His first bid was back in 2008 and he supported exclusionary zoning. So this is the email I sent to him yesterday after getting an email requesting that I support his candidacy. I'm impressed with him but he still is advocating that the IRS be abolished, that businesses not be taxed at all and that we adopt a consumption tax similar to the fair tax. Anyway, here's that email.

There are three monumental challenges that humankind faces. Climate change, overpopulation and income inequality. Bernie Sanders is addressing two of these challenges (I haven't heard a peep out of the guy about overpopulation). You should see if he'll accept you as vice president. But before I would recommend you I need you to explain why a guy who espouses that we should have freedom to do things as long as those things don't impact others in a negative way, explain why you won't support an end to exclusionary zoning and support a free housing market. By the way, one of those things the governor was talking about includes legalizing marijuana. The housing market is rigged, rigged, rigged. As long as a home is not a threat to anyone's health or safety then it should not be prohibited. Let each of us decide for ourselves what kind of a home we want and can afford. I want to spend my money as I see fit and not as someone else sees fit. Some people think freedom means the freedom to take away someone else's freedom. And since you support exclusionary zoning then that is the kind of person that you are in spite of what you say. Isn't that hypocrisy? YES. In fact you said 'do what you say because hypocrisy is unforgiveable'. Just gain the wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and I can forgive you. Hint: exclusionary zoning is just plain wrong.

At your CPAC speech you also spoke about financial freedom and I couldn't agree more with you about that. You said money is freedom. So when somebody does something to take your money away, then they are taking away your freedom. And I also agree with you about finding a job that you love. I quit my teaching job after 12 weeks and never regretted it. I was able to buy my freedom from financial slavery only because I never got sucked into a 30 year mortgage. As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about ending exclusionary zoning since 2010. My web site is http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/ So I agree with you. Money is freedom and therefore exclusionary zoning is financial slavery because it takes away your money. Again, you're supposed to be for freedom. Freedom does not mean the freedom to take away someone else's freedom. That's exactly what exclusionary zoning does sir. Just because it's a law doesn't make it right. Slavery was never right.

Now I have not been as financially successful as you have been but I am financially secure and just retired after losing my job at 59 back in October of 2008. My lifetime income is $699,133. I only earned money from wages that were social security taxed. So I simply added up all the years of my income that is listed on my social security statement and that came to $699,133. Exclusionary zoning easily took about $100,000 from me and gave it to landlords. That's how much I conservatively estimate I could've saved if there was no exclusionary zoning.

I rented an apartment here and there for about 21 years and then paid a lot rent to a mobile home park for 18 years. Once I lost my job and didn't have to commute to a job every day I was then able to move my singlewide out of the mobile home park and onto a residential lot and just pay property taxes just like everyone else. Yes, there are still a few places left in the country where one's right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is still respected. The mobile home park was near Detroit. If I wanted to stay in Michigan I would've had to move 167 miles further north. Instead I moved 285 miles south to a residential lot about 55 miles NE of Cincinnati.

Exclusionary zoning not only takes from the poor and gives to the rich but it also restricts opportunities. How many people who live in traditional homes on foundations simply stay in place and stay poor? 240,000 people left Detroit between 2000 and 2010. They moved but the houses stayed. Those houses are continually being torn down. Detroit has over 10,000 acres of empty lots. Detroit still has exclusionary zoning. That's how ingrained this abomination is in our culture. If Detroit ended exclusionary zoning then all 100,000 Flint residents could move to Detroit. In fact if there was no exclusionary zoning then Detroit and Flint never would've gone bankrupt. Why? Because if people could move almost anywhere then we'd solve our problems instead of trying to move away from them. So if the schools in Detroit are crappy and the water in Flint is poison then people could just vote with their feet. Freedom leads to prosperity. I see nothing but good coming from ending exclusionary zoning.

I studied your consumption tax idea as far back as 2008 when you first ran for president and the problem is that people consume even though they don't have income. It's very regressive. Not taxing corporations at all has merit but people need to be compensated fairly. So I like your advice to business owners to share the wealth with their employees. But there's income inequality and Sanders does have a handle on that. Universal single payer healthcare has a lot of merit too. Just let doctors be doctors. They could afford to do that if they come out of medical school debt free, which Sanders is trying to address. You should approach his campaign and convince him to support ending exclusionary zoning. Yes, you Mr. Liberty. I don't think it would be too hard of a sell. But you would need to practice what you preach and quit being a hypocrite. Thanks.