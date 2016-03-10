Ultimately Women Hold The Solution To Solving Overpopulation

Here's my Facebook comments regarding Bernie Sanders video about the harsh conditions that migrants endure picking tomatoes in Immokalee. A mother of three children spoke about those conditions and how grateful she was that Sanders came down to investigate the working conditions. So here's my comment that sparked some replies and then my replies to the replies.

She's a sweet lady but why is she having three kids? No one should have more than 2 children. If you live in poverty then you should not have more than one. Enforce it with mandatory tube tying. The population would gradually right size itself based on the resources. I'll refer you to https://populationspeakout.org. Also watch "how many people can live on planet earth?" hosted by David Attenborough on YouTube. 200,000 babies are born every day. That's more than 2 every second. The Spanish-speaking guy of Mayan descent who lives just south of me has 21 siblings. Yes, his dad had 22 kids. Even the Pope said people shouldn't breed like rabbits. Corporations can move anywhere and sell everywhere. So when Bernie says he was against NAFTA and other disastrous trade deals, well it seems a little disingenuous to me watching his heart bleed for these oppressed migrant workers. Yes, if you hire someone to work for you then pay them a descent wage. So when corporations relocate to Mexico then the poor people there have jobs, right? Same thing for India, Viet Nam and China. But they shouldn't have to work in dangerous, sweatshop conditions. It's overpopulation that creates desperate people willing to work for any wage under any conditions. It's the law of supply and demand. That's why I say if you're in poverty have just one child so the population gradually right sizes itself to match the resources. Eventually wages and conditions get better. Solutions have to be global solutions. No one is going to stop corporations from producing anywhere and selling everywhere. That ship has sailed. One thing we could do here in the US is end exclusionary zoning. As an exclusionary zoning refugee I've been writing about this since 2010 and posting at http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com/

I early voted for Bernie in the Ohio primary yesterday. I've sent many emails to the Sanders campaign asking him to support ending exclusionary zoning. Try reading "Explaining A Free Housing Market To Barb On Facebook - Pay Attention Bernie Sanders" at my web site. I worked for two months one summer for a farmer at 90 cents an hour hoeing around tomato plants. One time I worked for about 6 hours picking green beans for 3 cents per pound. I almost made $5. A bushel of green beans weighs about 25 pounds. So I know what these migrants are doing is hard, dirty work and they should be paid decently. By the way I had my tubes tied when I was 23. I have no children and have never been married. So I'm not asking anyone to do anything that I haven't done myself. I want everyone to live a happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful life as that is what I have for myself. I do believe in the golden rule. But I also understand the concept of limit. All we have is this one planet and each other. It makes no sense to fight one another. Another good article is "Attention Colorofchange.org - The Question About Ending Exclusionary Zoning Isn't Even Being Asked".

Carroll A Gross thanks Herr Herman.

James Herman It's NOT white supremacy. It's not eugenics. It's just common sense Frau Gross and we all need to have the conversation because 25,000 children die every day from overpopulation. Bitte Schon (place two dots over the o to get the umlaut).

Linda Strand I can't believe some one in this day and age would suggest a women be allowed to only have one child or two, or put a limit on any one in America to have a restriction like this!

James Herman Linda Strand - So would you prefer concentration camps? That's what happened in WWII. Both Germany and Japan wanted more room and were willing to kill people to get that room. Did you read my initial post and check out https://populationspeakout.org or watch "how many people can live on planet earth?" on YouTube hosted by David Attenborough? We have to be smarter than cats and dogs. Would you prefer that we have a humane society for human beings? We start euthanizing anyone who isn't adopted or who is brought back because it just didn't work out? Corporations locate to overpopulated countries where they can take advantage of the overpopulated people who are so desperate that they will work at any wage under any conditions. I can't believe that there are people who cannot grasp the concept of limit. We do have something called the police power that allows us to limit individual liberty in order to protect the health and safety of the community at large. It's in everyone's interests not to live in an overpopulated world that has exacerbated climate change. Our two biggest challenges are climate change and overpopulation. How do you feel about people just flooding across our border? How about all the Syrians having to flee Syria? How would you respond to a home invasion by 1000's of hungry, displaced, desperate people? We need to have this conversation and women need to lead it. You couldn't be happy having just one child if it meant we could have world peace with a quality of life for everyone? Is that what you are saying? I'd like you to look outside and tell if you see any singlewide mobile homes in your neighborhood? That's no accident. There's a reason for that. Yes, overpopulation is definitely a factor. That's why you see singlewides either out in the country or crammed into mobile home parks. Trump wants to build an actual wall. Exclusionary zoning is a financial wall.