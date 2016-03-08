Attention Colorofchange.org - The Question About Ending Exclusionary Zoning Isn't Even Being Asked

I just voted early in the Ohio primary for Sanders but here's my comment about the Flint debate: Here's what I spent in the last 5 years: $11,372 in 2015, $14,053 in 2014, $8,900 in 2013, $9,790 in 2012, and $10,826 in 2011. If I hadn't moved my singlewide out of the mobile home park and onto a residential lot then you could add $3,015 to every one of those numbers and more. I lived in a mobile home park near Detroit for 18 years and the lot rent increased 95% over that 18 year period. When I left the lot rent was $3,720/yr. After I left my property taxes were $665/yr. Now they are even less because since I'm now over 65 I can take a homestead property tax credit. You can bet the mobile home park lot rent has gone up since June 2009 when I moved out. I paid over $55,000 in lot rent to the mobile home park owner over the 18 years I lived there. I'm estimating that I could've saved $45,000 over that 18 year period if I just could've placed my mobile home on a residential lot and just paid property taxes just like everyone else. Prior to buying my singlewide I rented an apartment here and there for about 21 years. Apartment rents are higher than mobile home lot rents so imagine how much more I could've saved. A home that is not a threat to anyone's health or safety should not be prohibited. We all have a right to Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of Life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not someone else's choosing. We have a right to spend our money as we see fit and not as someone else sees fit. There are two sides to poverty. It's not only what you earn but it's also what you spend. The rigged housing market is part of the rigged economy and Sanders missed an opportunity at tonight's Flint debate to address the rigged housing market. His own mother always wanted to get out of her small (3 and a half room) rent controlled Brooklyn apartment and into a house. So what would Bernie say to his own mother? It's OK for you to live in a small apartment, mom, but not OK for you to live in a small house.

Rent controlled, affordable housing etc. That's just government interference into the housing market. Let a free market prevail. Let people decide for themselves what size home they want and can afford. Maybe they'd opt for small, movable homes. Then they could easily vote with their feet. So if the schools are bad in Detroit or the water is poison in Flint then you could just move. End exclusionary zoning and Detroit and Flint would never have gone bankrupt. Why? Because if anybody could move almost anywhere within reason then instead of trying to move away from problems we'd just fix our problems. Exclusionary zoning is financial slavery. It creates poverty, concentrates poverty and perpetuates poverty. End it and you'll maximize the probability that people can just take care of themselves. That would minimize the nanny state. The president takes an oath to protect and defend the constitution and so does every politician. So Obama on down is derelict in that duty and Sanders blew his chance to really shake up the system. We ended actual slavery and we will eventually end financial slavery. So this issue isn't going away. We have to compete with the entire world now. A company can locate anywhere and sell everywhere and Trump or anybody else isn't going to change that. Nobody should have more than 2 children and if you live in poverty then you should not have more than one. Enforce it with mandatory tube tying. We have to be smarter than cats and dogs. Immigration is not a solution to overpopulation. Watch "how many people can live on planet earth?" hosted by David Attenborough on YouTube. Over 200,000 babies are born every day. That's more than 2 every second. Mr. Attenborough correctly concludes that we can't take much more of that.

Yesterday I sent this comment to Bernie about an article. The article said Bernie doesn't have near the support from African Americans that Hillary has. Exclusionary zoning was designed to keep 'undesirables' out of neighborhoods. Anyone poor is considered 'undesirable'. This certainly affects a lot of African Americans. Nobody wants to be excluded, shut out, minimized, impoverished, ridiculed, demeaned, ostracized, made irrelevant, disenfranchised, ignored, made insignificant, attacked, mocked, unwanted, unappreciated and shunned. So do you think declaring that you acknowledge that exclusionary zoning not only violates the golden rule, individual liberty and is unconstitutional but that you will work to make it null and void. Well you'd think that action would get African Americans to sit up and take notice wouldn't you? So if Bernie says here is somebody who says it's wrong, knows it's wrong, is running for the most important office in the land and declares that he will do his best to put an end to it. Well poor African Americans and the rest of the one third of Americans who are not home owners would get excited about that candidate. I can only hope that some time real soon that Bernie Sanders gains the wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong. Because in spite of my many emails urging him to support ending exclusionary zoning, well he just hasn't addressed the issue yet and may never.

His own mother always wanted to get out of her small, 3 and a half room, Brooklyn, rent controlled apartment and into a house. What would Bernie say to his own mother? Sorry mom, it's ok for you to live in a small apartment but not ok for you to live in a small house. Even though our constitution says that you have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and even though shelter is a necessity of life. Yeah, it's unconstitutional, violates the golden rule and violates your individual liberty. Even though I've taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution and am clearly derelict in that duty. I'm just afraid I might lose more votes than I might gain. I guess I should be ashamed of myself, mom. What good is it being president or a senator if I don't stand up for freedom, our constitution and the golden rule? I'm glad we had this little talk, mom. If I end up losing the election I guess I'll have no one to blame but myself. Come on Bernie, make your mother and the country proud and support ending exclusionary zoning. Thanks.

So now I’ve got to address colorofchange.org. Why are blacks voting for Hillary when she’s clearly supporting the banks? Banks make a lot of money from 30 year loans. Landlords make a lot of money renting. If exclusionary zoning was ended then there would be a whole lot less renting and a whole lot less borrowing. The question isn’t even being asked. Black voters have the leverage in this election to pick either Hillary or Bernie. But the question about ending exclusionary zoning isn’t even being asked.