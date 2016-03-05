Attention Elizabeth Warren - Let's End Exclusionary Zoning. Wouldn't That Help?

On 11-5-2015 I responded to an email from Elizabeth Warren. She was bringing my attention to the fact that seniors and veterans won't get an annual cost of living adjustment in 2016 from Social Security. Since she is fighting for economic justice I replied as follows:

Retirees "keeping a roof over their heads" would be a lot easier if we could end exclusionary zoning. Who ever thought simply living in a home of one's own choosing would be criminalized? It's unbelievable to me that people swallow this injustice. You can buy any car and then drive that car on any road. But just try living in a tiny house on most residential lots and you'll get a very rude awakening. The police will show up at your door citing you for violating zoning regulations. Such things as your home isn't wide enough, or doesn't have enough square feet or doesn't conform to existing housing can get you arrested. Unless a home is a threat to someone's health or safety (the police power) then it should not be prohibited. Some people think freedom means the freedom to take away someone else's freedom.

One third of Americans are not home owners. They are getting screwed paying rent. The other two thirds are getting screwed paying mortgages. Whoever thought buying something so expensive that you have to sign up for 30 years of debt slavery to pay for it was a good idea? The banks just kick back and collect interest. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life. So we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing and not somebody else's choosing. I want to spend my money as I see fit and not as someone else sees fit. Elizabeth, you have taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution. Sadly you are derelict in your duty to do just that. Please introduce legislation to end the unconstitutional practice of exclusionary zoning. Many articles at my web site http://jamesrherman.newsvine.com address this issue. Thanks.

Not a peep from this economic crusader. Doesn't she have the wisdom to know right from wrong? Hint: exclusionary zoning is just plain wrong.