Atten Bill Moyers - Too Bad We Never Got A Program From You About Ending Exclusionary Zoning

I applaud Bill Moyers for having this conversation (about reparations) and I have a suggestion. Let's end exclusionary zoning and make the housing market free. We all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Shelter is a necessity of life so we all should be free to be happy in a home of our own choosing. Do that and you'll be able to buy a home as easily and as cheaply as you can buy a car. Do that and housing prices would stabilize to the rate of inflation. Do that and people might opt for small, energy efficient homes that could be moved. Do that and people will much more easily be able to live where they want to. So instead of moving away from problems we will be more apt to solve problems as Ta-Nehisi Coates describes. We will more likely live in mixed neighborhoods and start to see each other as just people who want to live happy, healthy, prosperous, peaceful lives. I am an exclusionary zoning refugee. I lived in a mobile home park near Detroit (Eight Mile and Middlebelt) for 18 years. After I lost my job at 59 I just retired and moved my singlewide 285 miles south to a residential lot about 55 miles NE of Cincinnati. If I wanted to stay in Michigan then I would've had to go 167 miles further north before I could've placed my singlewide and paid property taxes just like everyone else. So my suggestion is to end exclusionary zoning and the rate of positive change will greatly increase because opportunity will be more equal and available. Freedom leads to prosperity.

Unfortunately Bill Moyers has blocked me from commenting because I did challenge him to do a program on exclusionary zoning some time ago. He hosted Ta-Nehisi Coates, senior editor of The Atlantic, who is publishing his article "The Case For Reparations" in the June issue. I watched the interview Bill had with Ta-Nehisi and reparations does not mean white folks writing a check to black folks. Mr. Coates just wants social justice and for people to be conscious of racism. My take on it is that he wants to see the pace of progress to pick up and he wants us to start having more conversations about institutionalized white supremacy so change can take place. Well I tried to leave my comment but will just have to leave it here. I'll try to see if I can leave a message directly to Ta-Nehisi. Thanks.

HERE'S ANOTHER EMAIL TO MOYERS: Since I’m still blocked I’ll respond this way to your article “It’s time to stop discarding the elderly”. When will you do an article about ending exclusionary zoning? America should be about inclusion and not exclusion. If you don’t believe in our constitution or the golden rule then all I can say is what hypocrites you are. Here's the letter that I sent to our homeowner's association. They have an exclusionary zoning restriction that says a home has to be at least 1,200 square feet, excluding open porches and garages. At our annual meeting recently I brought up the issue of ending this exclusionary zoning. After about 2 minutes of conversation before the meeting started the association president just turned and walked away when I brought up the issue of the golden rule. Here's the follow up letter I sent a few days after the meeting.

Enchanted Hills Community Association 10706 Hiawatha Rd Hillsboro OH 45133 To E.H.C.A. Board of Trustees I enjoyed our annual meeting last Saturday and just thought I’d follow up with why I continue to mention ending exclusionary zoning in our community. I’m including an article that illustrates the effect of exclusionary zoning on older Americans. Freedom leads to prosperity and when you don’t have freedom then you have less prosperity. Lack of a free housing market affects all aspects of our society. The lady who lives just north of me is 8 years behind in her property taxes. Someone practically gave her the property as she only paid $2,500 when it’s worth about $40,000. She tried selling it for $99,000 recently but with no luck. She grew up in Hillsboro and never left Hillsboro to earn some money and perhaps then come back to Hillsboro. It’s hard to move someplace else for work when housing costs so much. So people have a tendency to just stay put and stay poor. Exclusionary zoning is a curse and a cancer that is spreading in America.

I happened to catch oral arguments on the Ohio channel on PBS of the Village of Lodi, Ohio vs mobile home parks in the village. The village was trying to enforce their zoning against manufactured housing by saying if there were lots in the mobile home park that were vacant for more than six months then mobile homes could no longer be put on those lots inside the mobile home park. So manufactured housing is constantly under attack. As I mentioned to President Robert Rea, what about the golden rule? What if our restriction was a home could not exceed 1,200 square feet? A person with a larger home might say, “I want a larger home and I can afford a larger home.” Well, a person with a smaller home could just as easily say “I don’t want a larger home and I can’t afford a larger home.” So there should be no specification as to the size of one’s home. Each of us should be free to make that decision for ourselves based on need and affordability. The article follows. Sincerely, James R. Herman

Retirement insecurity: Two studies underline housing and income challenges 4 hr ago By By Mark Miller of OBR CHICAGO (Reuters) - Monday marks the sixth anniversary of the bankruptcy filing of Lehman Brothers, a key event in the Wall Street meltdown that led to the Great Recession. The recession wreaked havoc on the retirement plans of millions of Americans, and two studies released last week suggest that most of us haven't recovered well. To be more precise: Middle- and lower-income Americans haven't recovered at all, while the wealthiest households have done fine. The Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University (JCHS) issued its findings on the challenges we face meeting the housing needs of an aging population in the years ahead. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Board released its triennial Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF 0.00%), a highly regarded resource for understanding American households' finances. The Harvard study found that our existing housing stock is ill-suited to meet seniors' needs, including affordability, accessibility, social connectivity and support services. And high housing costs are eating into the ability of low-income older adults to pay for necessities like food and healthcare. Housing is the largest expenditure in most household budgets, and so is a linchpin of financial security and well-being. “It’s really at the nexus of your financial health, physical health and healthcare,” says Jennifer Molinsky, research associate at the JCHS and principal author of the study.

Harvard found that a third of adults over age 50 pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing - including 37 percent of people over age 80. Harvard defines that group as “housing cost burdened.” Another group of "severely burdened" older Americans spend more than 50 percent of income on housing. That group spends 43 percent less on food, and 59 percent less on healthcare, compared with households that can afford their housing. Homeowners are much less likely to be cost-burdened than renters, the study found. But more homeowners are carrying mortgages well into retirement. More than 70 percent of homeowners aged 50 to 64 were still paying off mortgages in 2010.

The Federal Reserve findings on middle-class retirement prospects are equally troubling. Despite the economy’s gradual mending, the SCF found a widening gap in income and net worth. The top 10 percent of households was the only income band registering rising income (up 2 percent since 2010). Households between the 40th and 90th percentiles of income saw little change in average real incomes from 2010 to 2013. And the rate of homeownership was 65 percent, down from 69 percent in 2004 and 67 percent in 2010. Ownership of retirement plan accounts also fell sharply. In the bottom half of income distribution, just 40 percent of households owned any type of account - IRA, 401(k) or traditional pension - in 2013, down from 48 percent in the 2007 survey. The Fed attributes the drop mainly to declining IRA and 401(k) coverage, since defined benefit coverage remained flat. Meanwhile, coverage in the top half of income distribution was much higher. In the top 10 percent, 95 percent of families are covered. Overall, the average value of retirement accounts jumped a substantial 10 percent from 2010 to 2013, to $201,300. The Fed attributed that to the strong stock market and larger contributions.

But for the lowest-income group that owned accounts, the average combined IRA and 401(k) value was just $39,100 - and that is down more than 20 percent from 2007. Considering the stock market’s strong performance in the intervening years, that suggests many of these households either sold while the market was depressed, drew down savings - or both. Meanwhile, upper-middle-income households saw a gain of 20 percent since 2007. In Washington, lobbyists and policymakers have been debating about whether a retirement crisis really is looming. The various sides typically filter the data to support their viewpoints and agendas. But it’s difficult to think of two sources aligned than the Federal Reserve Board and Harvard. The SCF, in particular, is widely viewed as a gold standard survey that will be relied on for many economic reports in the months ahead. It includes information on the household balance sheets, pensions, income and demographic characteristics of about 6,500 families. The JCHS study was funded by the AARP Foundation and The Hartford insurance company, so there’s a possible agenda there, if you doubt Harvard’s independence as researchers. (I don’t.) Taken together, the studies paint the portrait of a widening divide in the retirement prospects of working Americans. No matter how the data is sliced, we’ve got problems that need to be addressed.

